Procession held for Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A procession will span across several counties Thursday afternoon to honor Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim.

Officer Oberheim was killed after a shootout with a suspect early Wednesday morning. His partner was also hurt, but is in stable condition. The suspect was killed during the incident.

Now, law enforcement agencies and other first responders are escorting Oberheim from Champaign-Urbana to Decatur. The route will also go through Monticello, where he lived with his family. Schools in Monticello were released early so traffic and buses could clear out in time for the procession.

Both first responders and community members were invited to stand along the route to pay their respects. They are able to join at overpasses on county roads 600 East, 300 East, and 200 East.

The procession will end in Decatur. Oberheim was an officer with the Decatur Police Department prior to coming to Champaign. He still has friends and family in that area.

While communities in central Illinois are honoring Officer Oberheim, a 12-year-old boy in central Florida will do the same by running a mile in his memory.

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders have been showing their support on social media.

In Monticello, people lined Bridge Street to show respect to their neighbor. He and his family lived in Monticello. His four children attended Monticello Schools.

In Macon County, community members were getting ready for the procession to come into Decatur.