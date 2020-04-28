Processing plant closure could lead to meat shortage on shelves.

The problem isn’t the supply, but the ability to get the supply on the shelves.

One of the largest meat processing plants in the state shut down, and now farmers are having trouble moving their livestock off the farms.

“It’s not a supply issue, we have plenty. We have plenty of hogs. Right now, the problem is in the distribution,” Jennifer Tirey, Executive director of the Illinois Pork Producers Association said.

There is no actual shortage of meat in the state.But distribution channels took a major hit when the Smithfield plant in Kane county shut down by order of the county public health department.

There is not any problems with the meat,” Tirey said. “The problem is, the longer the animal is on the farm, the more costs that the farmer has to incur. “

Multiple plants across the Midwest have closed. It has caused a major bottleneck for livestock farmers, who are now holding on to their animals much longer than usual.

“It needs to be 280-300 pounds. What occurs then, is we get into a different market situation and a different pricing mechanism that makes it even more difficult. The larger animals are worth less, and at this point in time, the amount that we are losing per head is astronomical,” Thomas Titus with Tri Pork Inc. said.

Grocery stores are having to try new avenues to keep their shelves stocked. Niemann Foods, which owns the county market grocery chain, is turning to local suppliers, like farmers who deliver directly to restaurants, to try and keep their shelves full.

“You can contact your local locker. There are a lot of local suppliers throughout central Illinois, and their are a lot of farmers that are selling individual hogs,” Tirey said.