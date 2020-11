RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A 48-year-old Gifford woman is facing probation after a fight over masks earlier this year.

Champaign County court records show Angela Sanford was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

She faced charges of aggravated battery after she and her husband did not wear masks to the Rantoul Walmart; an altercation between them and staffers became physical and Rantoul Police were called to the scene.