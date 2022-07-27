SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported a probable monkeypox case in the county.

According to a release sent Wednesday, an man was tested for the virus at an Illinois Department of Public Health lab on Tuesday, but based on initial epidemiologic findings, health officials consider this a probable case of monkeypox.

SCDPH and IDPH are working to contact individuals the patient might have been in contact with while infectious.

Health officials said there are no indications of risk of extensive local spread of the virus.

“Person to person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact,” the release said.

IDPH has reported 350 monkeypox cases statewide as of Tuesday.