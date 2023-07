SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A private airplane has made an emergency landing at Willard Airport in Savoy.

Flight tracking data available online indicates that the flight originated in Nashville Friday morning and made a stop in Effingham. Less than an hour later, the plane had to make another landing due to engine troubles.

WCIA reporters at Willard Airport saw emergency crews at the airport responding to the plane, which landed safely. No one was hurt during the landing.

This is a developing story.