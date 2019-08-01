Private investigator accused of oral sex with an inmate

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A private investigator is accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Rhonda Keech was caught on video performing oral sex on inmate James Jones at the Macon County Jail.

Keech was hired by Jones to conduct an investigation. Correctional staff became suspicious of their behavior and started monitoring them. A camera caught her in the act. She has since bonded out of jail. According to Macon County Jail staff, Keech was at the facility four times last month.

Jones has been in and out of prison for drug charges. The most recent charge was for delivering heroin.

