Pritzker’s proclamation supports Juneteenth holiday

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Around the country, people are commemorating the Juneteenth holiday.

Illinois is celebrating in a special way. The day is normally celebrated every June 19.

Union General Gordon Granger rode down to Galveston, Texas, to tell slaves they were free. The ride came two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

All but four states celebrate the holiday currently.

Wednesday morning, Governor Pritzker signed a proclamation in support of the holiday. He says it will always be relevant here.

While Juneteenth is celebrated around the country, it is not a national holiday yet.