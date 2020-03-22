Breaking News
Governor Pritzker to hold daily coronavirus press conference
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Pritzker, Trump feud on Twitter: “Get off Twitter and do your job”

News
Posted: / Updated:
J.B. Pritzker

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and Gov. J.B Pritzker engaged in a Twitter fight Sunday morning over federal funding for needed medical supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The tweet comes after Pritzker said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that states are competing for needed supplies. He said Illinois is buying supplies on the open market to keep people safe.

In a Tweet, Trump called out Pritzker for “blaming” the federal government throughout the pandemic.

The tweet read,

Pritzker responded to Trump, tweeting,

“You wasted precious months when you could’ve taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans. You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat. Where were the tests when we needed them? Where’s the PPE? Get off Twitter & do your job.”

Saturday the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the total number of cases is 753 and six people have died. The latest death reported Saturday is a Cook County man in his 70’s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 6,247 people have been tested.

Pritzker will hold his daily press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Chicago to provide updates surrounding the COVID-19 spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.