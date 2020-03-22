Pritzker, Trump feud on Twitter: “Get off Twitter and do your job”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and Gov. J.B Pritzker engaged in a Twitter fight Sunday morning over federal funding for needed medical supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The tweet comes after Pritzker said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that states are competing for needed supplies. He said Illinois is buying supplies on the open market to keep people safe.

In a Tweet, Trump called out Pritzker for “blaming” the federal government throughout the pandemic.

The tweet read,

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

Pritzker responded to Trump, tweeting,

“You wasted precious months when you could’ve taken action to protect Americans & Illinoisans. You should be leading a national response instead of throwing tantrums from the back seat. Where were the tests when we needed them? Where’s the PPE? Get off Twitter & do your job.”

Saturday the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the total number of cases is 753 and six people have died. The latest death reported Saturday is a Cook County man in his 70’s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 6,247 people have been tested.

Pritzker will hold his daily press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Chicago to provide updates surrounding the COVID-19 spread.