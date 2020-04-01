Pritzker to parishioners: Please stay at home Easter Sunday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — On the deadliest day of Illinois COVID-19 fatality announcements so far, Gov. JB Pritzker urged congregants across the state to continue adhering to the requirements of the state’s Stay-At-Home order, and not gather in groups of 10 or more, even when Easter Sunday rolls around on April 12.

The plea came at the tail end of the governor’s daily press conference on coronavirus developments across the state — nearly an hour after the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 42 additional deaths that bring Illinois’ total fatality number to 141, as well as announcing a new grand total of 6,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“I understand how important worship is and especially in these moments, but it can be done virtually,” Priztker said in response to a reporter’s question on the topic. “I would suggest that people should never, you know, despite the desire on Easter, to get together to celebrate together to worship together, I would still tell people, please stay home please stay home and contact your you know your pastor to find out if they have services online that you can participate in.”

On Tuesday, the governor announced the extension of an executive order issued March 20 — and put in effect March 21 — that mandates nonessential businesses and travel be stopped and people stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

Gatherings of 10 more people are banned, as part of that order.

The Stay-At-Home order was set to expire on April 7 — five days before Easter — but has been pushed to April 30 as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state.