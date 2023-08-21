URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — School is back in session at the University of Illinois and Governor J.B. Pritzker made a stop on campus to mark the occasion.

Joined by Chancellor Robert Jones, faculty and students, Pritzker discussed education across the state. He pointed to the state budget, which includes more funding for the Monetary Award Program, which helps make college for affordable for students, and highlighted how a $632 million investment into the U of I system will impact students directly.

Pritzker also mentioned Affirmative Action following the Supreme Court’s ruling in June to strike it down. He said he’s committed to support diversity, equity and inclusion in the state.

“Here in the Land of Lincoln, our institutions will continue to be inclusive of all students, including those who have been historically left out of or locked out of postsecondary education,” Pritzker said. “That’s something different about Illinois.”

But Pritzker wasn’t all about politics on Monday. He also welcomed students with words of encouragement.

“You are an elite group. You see, across the nation, college first-year enrollment went down 2.4 percent, but not here in Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Enrollment has gone up, and you students were chosen for admission to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign from among a record-breaking number of applicants this year. So, when I say you are among the elite you really are.”

Pritzker also talked about renovations in progress at the UIUC campus, including new facilities for the Mathematics and Statistics Departments. Repairs are also going on at several buildings, including Altgeld and Wohler Halls, Madigan and Noyes Laboratories and the Armory is getting its roof replaced.

The U of I system is also getting $500 million through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.