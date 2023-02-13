SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a new law that makes it easier for people to change their name.

The name-change law allows anyone convicted of a felony to be able to change their name at the completion of their sentence. The previous law only allowed it after 10 years.

Pritzker signed the law Friday afternoon.

Advocates for the law described the Illinois’s old processes as outdated.

“Survivors of human trafficking and transgender people too often are at risk simply because they do not have identity documents that align with their authentic selves,” Khadine Bennett, Advocacy and Intergovernmental Affairs Director at the ACLU of Illinois, said. “This is good policy that increases safety for those who have been on the receiving end of these unnecessary and harmful laws.”

Not being able to change your name affects processes like healthcare, employment, education, voting, and other areas.

“Any space where to show an ID if the name on the ID doesn’t match who you are, that outs you as being trans to whoever you’re interacting with,” Elizabeth Ricks, Legal Director for the Trans Life Care Program, said. “This makes sure that people can move forward without that threat of discrimination and threat of physical safety or reduces at least.”

The bill also reforms the name-change system. It creates a standardized statewide form for name changes, eliminates the need for a witness’s signature, and allows judges more ability to waive requirements that the name-change must be published in a newspaper for three weeks without a hearing.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1 of 2024.