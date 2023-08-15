SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A new state law will count work-based learning events as excused absences for students – including missing school for FFA and 4-H programs.

“These learning opportunities cultivate professional development and responsibility in our youth,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a press conference Monday. “Our FFA and 4-H members are living proof of that fact and their hands-on experiences ought to count towards their education.”

Under the law, attending programs like FFA will be counted towards a student’s school attendance. Programs under these organizations are meant to give students hands-on experience in different areas like agriculture and STEM.

Pritzker joined members of both organizations when he signed the bill Monday.

Illinois FFA State President Thaddeus Bergschneider said events they miss school for are a major benefit for students.

“Through these programs, they are becoming the leaders, innovators and workforce for agriculture, which is our state’s largest industry and a key piece for our efforts in conservation and sustainability in our nation and in our world,” Bergschneider said. “FFA has always taught and educated its members to become those leaders and innovators for our state’s future. And now, their attendance record will show the true value of those experiences.”

Students who participate in FFA will have their membership dues covered for a second year in a row. Last year, the state covered their dues, growing membership in the organization from 23,000 to more than 41,000 people.

This year, FFA state officers also served as grand marshals in the State Fair Twilight Parade.