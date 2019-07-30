Pritzker signs bill to address coal ash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coal ash (1)_1559079967897.jpg.jpg

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state has the highest concentration of coal ash reservoirs in the country. Tuesday, Governor Pritzker took a huge step in trying to clean them up. He signed the Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act.

The groundbreaking bill addresses the many waste pits filled with coal ash, the toxic byproduct of burning coal, located all over the state. Sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett and State Representative Carol Ammons, the legislation creates a regulatory framework to ensure polluters, not taxpayers, pay for needed closures and clean-up.

It also guarantees public participation and transparency around clean-ups for affected communities and provides the Illinois EPA the funds it needs to properly oversee those closures and clean-ups. It takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.