ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A recent study by Mental Health America found that 40% of young people in the state who experienced major bouts of depression could not get mental health care.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law a task force developing the children’s mental health initiative in the state last year. Now that task force revealed its action plan Friday.

The new report details new improvements by establishing more collaboration between state agencies.

There are five main goals for the initiative, including increasing capacity, making it easier for youth and families to access services, intervening earlier to prevent crises from developing, increasing accountability to ensure we have a transparent system, and developing agility so that the system can adjust to meet the evolving needs of youth.

“Through rate increases, community networks, and inter-agency collaboration, we are taking a multi-faceted, comprehensive approach to establish the number one children’s behavioral healthcare system in the nation,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also named Dr. Dana Weiner as the new director of the initiative.

Health experts say having more agencies work in tandem will help alleviate the current crises.

“As a pediatrician, I have seen firsthand the unprecedented behavioral health challenges our children are facing,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “The Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative addresses these challenges head on with a bold, multi-agency effort to redesign how we deliver services to children and families in Illinois.”

And education officials believe that the state’s children will improve academically with adequate mental health resources.

“Any student in need of behavioral health treatment deserves access to quality care, and it is essential that parents, educators, and school districts know how to help them receive that care,” State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders said.

The state’s first step is to create an online portal for all families across Illinois to find help in their local area.