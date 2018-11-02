Pritzker-Rauner race still contentious

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s down to the wire. In just days, voters will decide whether to keep the governor or elect someone new.

Right now, JB Pritzker and Governor Bruce Rauner are criss-crossing the state to get final votes secured.

Together, they’ve invested a record breaking $284 million in the race. But, the big spending will only pay off for one.

The two are still in attack mode. Pritzker calls Rauner a failure and says he’s the guy who will turn things around. Meanwhile, Rauner says Pritzker is corrupt and believes he’s the candidate who will protect the state from inside shady deals.

Though polls show Rauner is trailing Pritzker by double-digits, he’s still giving the campaign all he’s got. When asked about plans if he’s re-elected, he emphasized pushing his main reforms: taxes, pensions, workers’ compensation and job growth.

Before Election Day, Pritzker will hold a rally with former President Barack Obama. Rauner says it shows he’s nervous.

When asked how it’s different from his downstate visit to see Trump, he says they didn’t get a chance to meet. Rauner says he had to rush off.

In the past, Rauner has stayed clear of mentioning President Trump’s name and did not attend his last visit to the state.

His former primary opponent, conservative House Representative Jeanne Ives, says Rauner wasted his time going.

Rauner is back upstate, but political analysts believe, based on the last month, he’s trying to cozy up to downstate conservatives in an effort to drive them to the polls. It’s unclear how it will shape up.

This week, he lost an endorsement from motorcycle organization and conservative leaning group, ABATE of Illinois. When asked about it, he shrugged it off and says he thinks there was a misunderstanding.

Friday, Pritzker traveled around the Chicago area meeting voters. He held a press conference at SEIU Healthcare alongside other Democrats running for state office. They addressed needs to protect access to healthcare.