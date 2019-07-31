Pritzker opens investigation into financial aid scammers

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday afternoon in Chicago that his office plans to investigate the college financial aid scandal in the state.

According to a report published by ProPublica, wealthy parents are giving up legal guardianship of their children so the kids can claim themselves as independents and receive significantly more financial aid for tuition.

Pritzker wants his investigation to find exactly how widespread this problem is in the state.

“We want (financial aid) to go to students who are the most in need, not to people who are defrauding the system,” Pritzker said. “We need to look into to make sure we are identifying people who are doing this, calling it out and making sure we are preventing it from happening in the future.”

