CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People living in counties that were declared a disaster area might be able to file their state tax returns later than usual.

Governor Pritzker announced earlier this week that his administration is granting relief to people in several Illinois counties, including Coles, Edgar, Morgan and Sangamon Counties, if their homes and businesses were devastated by severe weather between June 29 and July 4. People can request a waiver of penalties if they cannot file their taxes on time.

“Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damage due to the recent torrential rain and severe weather,” Pritzker said in a statement. “To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation and the state will waive the penalties for impacted taxpayers who need more time to file their state taxes.”

Taxpayers seeking a waiver should send a brief written explanation to the Illinois Department of Revenue of why they cannot file or pay their taxes on time. They should provide their full name, account number or the last four digits of a Social Secuity number, mailing address and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.

Requests can be sent be email to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers using the postal mail should write “Severe Storms – Summer 2023” on the top of the return in red and include their written explanation for penalties and interest abatement.