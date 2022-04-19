CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Masks are off in Illinois for those using public transportation.

Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement Tuesday, citing the federal mask mandate lift that no longer requires those using public transportation to wear a mask.

In Illinois, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Pritzker. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Nearly 73% of eligible Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 81% have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The CDC continues to recommend that the immunocompromised, those who cannot be vaccinated, and those in congregate facilities wear masks to protect the vulnerable, according to a press release.