SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Gold Star Families gathered at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Monday for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony adorning it with ornaments.

But the ornaments on the tree, representing 349 service members, hold sentimental value showing the names of family members who died while serving this country.

“It is just one small way for us to say you’re still with us and you always will be,” Terry Prince, the director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, said.

A Gold Star Family is one that’s lost an immediate family member in the line of duty of military service. Gay Eisenhauer is one of those families. Her son, Cavalry Scout Pfc. Wyatt Eisenhauer, served in Iraq and died after being hit by an IED.

“Your fallen hero’s name is going to be read by people that didn’t have any clue who they were but when they walk away, there will be names off of that tree that they remember that they read and that means a lot, that their names are remembered,” Eisenhauer said.

About 27,000 service members in Illinois are listed on the National Gold Star Registry. Governor J.B. Pritzker met with some of those families during the ceremony.

“I know all too well that it can be a sad reminder of those who are missing from our celebrations,” Pritzker said. “And for you our Gold Star Families, there’s another layer of grief, knowing that your loved one sacrificed their lives to protect all of us to ensure that Americans could mark our holidays, and enjoy our traditions in peace.”

Michael Sullivan added his brother’s name, Specialist John R. Sullivan, to the tree. He was stationed in Mosul, Iraq and killed in a helicopter accident 20 years ago.

“We don’t get to spend the holidays with people who we lost and it’s a way that we can kind of look at and spend the holidays with them, because that’s how we remember,” Sullivan said.

Eisenhauer and Sullivan, while not related, share a special bond forged in the sacrifice their loved ones made.

“When we come together like this, we don’t have our loved ones to share it with,” Eisenhauer said. “This is our family Christmas with our loved ones is here, sharing and putting the ornaments on the tree.”