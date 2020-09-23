Pritzker: Indictment following Breonna Taylor’s death “gross miscarriage of justice”

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — After a single, former police officer was indicted on charges of wanton endangerment in the death of Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor, Gov. JB Pritzker called the grand jury’s Wednesday decision a “gross miscarriage of justice.”

According to the Associated Press, a grand jury today brought no charges against any of the three Louisville police officers involved in a drug raid that led to the shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was asleep in her bed.

The grand jury instead charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13, the Associated Press reported.

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

“As governor, my priority is ensuring the safety and security of all,” Pritzker said. “I am working with local leaders across the state to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected, that our communities are made safe.”

Pritzker was joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who called the grand jury’s decision a “disappointment.”

“Over the past few months, Breonna’s murder has been one of the many catalysts driving the historic and righteous protests for change that we’ve seen in our city and across our entire nation, shedding an even harsher light on the work we still need to do to create an America where Black people, People of Color, can live their lives safely and free from fear and have every opportunity to exercise our potential and exercise our God-given right to simply live our lives,” Lightfoot said.

She called upon the City of Chicago to join her for a 7 p.m. moment of silence today.