Breaking News
Stay-At-Home executive order extended to April 30
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH reports a total of 5,994 COVID-19 cases, including 99 deaths in Illinois Live Coronavirus Tracker

Pritzker expected to extend Illinois’ stay-at-home order

News
Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the state’s stay-at-home order through April 30, according to sources who have been briefed on the matter. 

The governor is expected to make the announcement official during his daily COVID-19 news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. You’ll be able to watch that news conference live on WCIA 3 News and www.wcia.com

Illinois now confirms 5,057 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including another eight deaths. The are now a total of 73 COVID-19 related deaths across the state.

More than 30,000 people across the state have been tested for the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.