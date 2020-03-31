Pritzker expected to extend Illinois’ stay-at-home order

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the state’s stay-at-home order through April 30, according to sources who have been briefed on the matter.

The governor is expected to make the announcement official during his daily COVID-19 news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Illinois now confirms 5,057 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including another eight deaths. The are now a total of 73 COVID-19 related deaths across the state.

More than 30,000 people across the state have been tested for the virus.

