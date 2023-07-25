SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — It took millions of dollars to repair Springfield’s electrical grid. The city paid for it. Now they are hoping the federal government helps out.

“It’s mind boggling is to try and absorb that I’m not sure how we’re going to (absorb the cost) other than from services,” Springfield Director of the Office of Budget Management Ramona Metzger said.

Since the devastating storm tore across central Illinois in late June, local governments have been going through the long process of applying for federal relief. The deadline for the city to file this relief is Friday, July 28th. If federal help doesn’t come, the burden would eventually fall on taxpayers.

“If the money doesn’t come through, we’re gonna have to find a way, like I said, to absorb it, and most of it is with the utility,” Metzger said.

Sangamon is far from the only county coordinating with the state to get federal help. Governor Pritzker expanded a disaster proclamation that he issued earlier this month. Now, it includes 20 counties, stretching to different parts of the state.

The State Emergency Management Agency is collecting damage assessments from all of those counties.

“County Emergency Management Agencies continue to share damage assessments with our Recovery Division from each of the affected communities,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “These damage reports allow us to verify and validate information which shows an increase in communities who were impacted by the severe weather on June 29th through July 2nd.”

Springfield is also trying to get businesses to send in damage reports as well. Businesses that saw damage from the storms can apply for federal relief too. That deadline is also Friday.

“We need businesses and residents who had major losses, like if they’re a tree fell in their house, and they’re uninsured,” Metzger said. “Or if their value of the losses or 40% of the fair market value, then they would possibly qualify for small business administration loans.”

For local governments to qualify for federal help, the cost of damages needed to cross a certain threshold. That same rule applies for businesses, too. Springfield officials say they need more people to send in damage reports if there’s a chance at anyone getting money.