SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Governor J.B. Pritzker is calling on the U.S. Census Bureau to review the state’s 2020 Census count.

The governor sent two letters to the agency. One asks the Census Bureau to reevalute and to make adjustments to the state’s total population count which the agency says was undercounted about two percent.

“Because of an inaccurate census count, the state of Illinois received inadequate federal funding for Medicare, affordable housing, homeland security, and a number of other essential programs,” Alex Gough, a spokesperson for the governor, said in a statement to WCIA.

The second letter asks the Census Bureau to review the count in group quarters – places like university housing, correctional facilities and nursing homes.

During the pandemic, Jon Kindseth, Decatur’s deputy city manager, said access to those facilities during the 2020 Census count was “off limits,” raising concerns for accurately counting the number of people in those places.

“That’s an important factor for the city of Decatur, because we want to minimize what was predicted to be our population loss,” Kindseth said.

Because of the challenges from the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau set up the 2020 Post-Census Group Quarters Review, allowing states to request a one time review of the population counts in group living facilities if they believe the numbers were inaccurate.

In one of his two letters, Pritzker said the census count in group quarters was higher than what the 2020 Census reported.

If adjustments are made to Illinois’ census data, UIS professor emeritus Kent Redfield said it can impact the amount of federal dollars the state gets.

“If you can show that you have more people than the census gave you credit for initially, then you will capture more dollars and you will capture dollars at the expense of someone else, another state,” Redfield said.

For local governments like the city of Decatur, Kindseth said every dollar makes a difference.

“I can’t provide public transportation for 72,000 people if I’m only receiving the funding based on a 70,000 population,” Kindseth said. “Every person that is counted brings approximately $1,000 to $1,500 of additional federal and state funds into the community to provide services for that particular individual. And so by losing 1,000 people, that’s a million dollars of lost revenue that we otherwise won’t be getting, because of an undercount.”

As of last July, Illinois’ population stands at more than 12.5 million, down from the more than 12.8 million people counted in the 2020 Census.