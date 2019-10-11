Pritzker board member and senator resign amidst probe

FILE – In this June 2, 2019 file photo is Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, at the Illinois state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that Sandoval should step down as chairman of the Transportation Committee while he is under federal investigation for fraud involving construction work. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois state senator has resigned his post as head of the chamber’s Transportation Committee amid a federal investigation into alleged bribery, theft of federal funds and fraud.

Sen. Martin Sandoval submitted a letter to the Senate Friday saying he is stepping down as chairman of that committee.

Sandoval has been under pressure to quit the committee since a Sept. 24 FBI raid on his offices. An unredacted search warrant released Friday by the Senate indicates the U.S. attorney in Springfield sought items related to several politicians, gambling and construction companies, and any “official action taken in exchange for a benefit.”

The Chicago Democrat will relinquish a $10,570 stipend he received as a committee chairman. He’ll continue to receive his $69,460 legislative salary.

The resignation letter did not give a reason for his decision.

Also stepping down is Cesar Santoy. He was appointed by Pritzker to the Illinois Tollway board. Santoy was mentioned as part of the federal investigation into Sandoval.

Cesar Santoy resigned Friday at Pritzker’s request after an unredacted search warrant released Friday indicated that authorities sought information involving Santoy and his architectural firm Studio Arq.

Santoy’s attorney, Brendan Shiller, says federal officials have told Santoy neither he nor his company are a target of the investigation. Shiller says authorities sought “certain communications,” which Santoy supplied. He would not elaborate.

Shiller says Santoy resigned “out of immense respect” for Pritzker.