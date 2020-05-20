Pritzker: Bars and restaurants to open for outdoor seating in 9 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois bars and restaurants closed in the wake of COVID-19 were slated to only be allowed to re-open to seated customers once the state hit “Phase 4” in Gov. JB Pritzker’s five-phase reopening plan, but the governor said Wednesday that outdoor seating can resume earlier than planned in the next nine days — when the state is slated to move into “Phase 3” on May 29.

“With the right restrictions, tables — six feet apart and away from the sidewalks — masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions, the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities,” Pritzker said during a daily coronavirus briefing.

“I want to encourage municipalities and mayors interested in helping restaurants expand their outdoor seating options to do whatever is in their power and best fits their communities to help these restaurants,” he added.

Pritzker also said the state will allow the reopening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines in place. Golf courses are also slated to reopen and allow foursomes on the same tee, as are Illinois state parks. Pritzker said official guidance on how other recreational businesses — like driving rages or outdoor shooting ranges — can also open their doors on May 29.

Boating and camping with up to 10 people is allowed as well.

Also set to reopen on May 29 once the state hits Phase 3 are “non-essential businesses; nail salons; beauty salons; spas; tattoo parlors; hair braiders and barbershops.

“Of course there’s a whole lot of life outside these arenas and I know people will have questions on the specifics of these announcements, as well as on topics outside of what I’ve outlined today,” Pritzker said. “In the coming days we’ll be releasing formal industry-specific guidance developed in consultation with business owners and employees, particularly around workplaces, and childcare.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.