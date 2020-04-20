Pritzker: “Bad actor” nursing homes will be held accountable

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — One day after the Illinois Department of Public Health began releasing data about the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths within long-term care/nursing homes, Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday said that “bad actors at the management level” would be held accountable should they fail to comply with state guidance.

“I briefly want to address concerns about long-term care facilities not adhering to proper COVID-19 response protocols,” he said. “Thus far, facilities seem to have been responsive to IDPH guidance and complaint with IDPH teams on the ground. …That said, we will not hesitate to hold any bad actors at the management level accountable.”

The COVID-19 data on public and private nursing homes went public Sunday; in Central Illinois, the county with the highest number of such cases and deaths was Macon, with 36 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths traceable to Decatur-based Fair Havens Senior Living. One additional coronavirus case was confirmed in another Macon County nursing home Monday, traceable to Villa Clara Post Acute, also in Decatur. (As of Monday, 55 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Macon County, with 37 traceable to “congregate” living facilities.)

Families affiliated with the Fair Havens Senior Living home told WCIA previously they’ve been worried about receiving “misinformation” from officials there about the outbreak of coronavirus inside the facility.

On Saturday, during a regularly-scheduled daily COVID-19 news conference, Pritzker said state health officials had been monitoring reported outbreak and death data within such homes, but had opted not to publish it.

“When you publish that — that is a nursing home that has an outbreak — you can stigmatize the families of the people who have relatives in those nursing homes and we were concerned about that,” he said. “But…we are very much in favor of transparency. And we’re pleased to put all that data online so that people can look at it now.”

Data IDPH collects from long-term care and nursing homes will be updated weekly. Published Sunday afternoon, data so far indicates more than 280 COVID-19 related deaths and around 1,9000 confirmed cases in long-term homes across the state.

That data is “as accurate as the information that’s put into it,” IDPH director Dr. Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday. “We’re not in the nursing homes collecting the data, we are receiving the data from outside inputs and so that’s what we’re putting out. The data is as good as the data that went in.”

Pritzker said Monday long-term care facilities with “known COVID-19 cases” should “operate under the assumption that any resident displaying symptoms of COVID-19 has COVID-19 and should be isolated accordingly and receive the proper care.”

Facilities that don’t have known COVID-19 cases will be sites of expanded testing for “all residents and all staff at those homes.”

“We’re prioritizing testing at current, long-term care facilities that are home to our populations where COVID infection is more likely to lead to higher-severity cases, especially among black and brown communities,” he said. “This testing at non-COVID facilities will allow us to identify early the presence of COVID-19…and isolate those cases before widespread transmission.”

Pritzker said teams from the Illinois National Guard and the Illinois Department of Transportation delivered the supplies necessary for testing “to our first two homes over the weekend and we’ll do the same for an additional 10 facilities (Monday), with more to come.”

One other change “is that we’ve altered our protocol related to staff,” Pritzker announced Monday. “In prior weeks we’ve advised that staff be given pre-shift wellness checks, including taking temperatures. We will now be ramping up testing on all staff who work at these facilities, all staff, allowing us to determine who is coming in and out of an infected home, possibly asymptomatic, and should instead be at home in isolation.”

IDPH’s Dr. Ezike also on Monday said officials are “working through” issues with nursing homes that are refusing to take back residents who have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

“That’s been an issue where we’re working to identify the ways that nursing home residents, long term care facility residents can get back to their home, if you will,” she said. “So trying to figure out the right time when it’s safe for them to come back, when it’s deemed that they’re no longer infectious — we’re working between the hospitals and the facilities to be able to identify that time and get people safely back to their permanent residence.”