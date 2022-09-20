SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education has a new leader.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he appointed Dr. Steven Isoye to serve as the chair of ISBE.

“The leadership team at Illinois State Board of Education spends each day working to provide a high-quality educational experience for every student in Illinois, no matter their zip code or income level,” Pritzker said. “By adding an exceptional educator and person in Dr. Steven Isoye to the best educational leadership team in America, we are ensuring that goal will be met in every corner of the state.”

Isoye has served as a science teacher for 15 years before becoming a principal and a superintendent for several Chicago-area schools.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to the Illinois State Board of Education and serve as the Chairperson,” Isoye said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board and State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala to foster an academic environment in which every student in the state can be successful.”

Isoye has received many accolades during his teaching career, including Illinois High School Principal of the Year in 2010 and Illinois Teacher of the Year in 1998.

Isoye’s appointment is effective immediately, but he will need to be confirmed by the Illinois Senate.