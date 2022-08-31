SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced new plans to fill jobs at several state agencies.

The initiatives specifically target frontline employees for the Department of Corrections, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Critical staffing shortages have affected performance at these state agencies.

“Since COVID-19 upended our State—and world—we have experienced severe labor shortages that disproportionately impact our most vulnerable residents,” Pritzker said. “That’s why we are launching a laser-focused recruitment and retention strategy to attract quality professionals in the social services and healthcare fields. No matter the challenges of today’s job market, our administration is mobilizing every available resource to make sure every resident has access to the critical services they need and deserve.”

The state is developing emergency recruitment and retention plans for the agencies. The Illinois Department of Employment Security is also targeting people who get unemployment benefits by sending them government job openings, as well as increasing the number of virtual job fairs.

Some past improvements to programs to support recruitment for government jobs include expanding the number of job fairs the state attends and revamping the hiring process. Past changes tp programs to support retention in government jobs include wellness programs, a purchasing power program, a professional development site and expanded benefits.

AFSCME Council 31, the state’s largest union of government workers, released a statement in support of Pritzker’s strategies.

“The Pritzker Administration is moving forward to reduce the bureaucratic delays in the state hiring process that have been so frustrating to so many, and to redouble its efforts to recruit needed new hires.” Roberta Lynch, executive director of AFSCME Council 31, said. “In the days ahead our union will do everything possible to advance these efforts.”

Anyone interested can search and apply for a job at this link.