SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that Democrats have agreed to a budget.

The governor joined Illinois Speaker of the House Chris Welch (D-Hillside), Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) in the capitol Wednesday afternoon to discuss the budget.

“I vowed to work with the General Assembly to bring fiscal sanity to Illinois while restoring a compassionate state government that invests in the things that build a stronger economy and future,” Pritzker said. “I’m pleased to say that’s exactly what this balanced budget does, for the fifth time in a row.”

Welch and Harmon both planned very early into the year to be done with the session by May 19. The leaders issued a joint statement on the 19th that budget talks were productive, but they needed more time.

Now both chambers of the legislature are in session on Wednesday and Thursday, with the House also scheduled to meet Friday.

Pritzker will need to sign the budget before the new fiscal year starts July 1.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.