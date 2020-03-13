Prisons suspending visitation until further notice

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Prisons across the state are no longer allowing visitors.
It’s in response to COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Corrections made the decision after speaking with the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The suspension is effective March 14, and will last until further notice.
IDOC posted on their website:
“We recognize the importance of visitation as an essential component of rehabilitation, family connection and quality of life for those in our care. Our top priority is the health and safety of those who live and work in our facilities, and we are hopeful this policy change will be short-lived.”