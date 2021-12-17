Prison sentence for man who admitted to stalking

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Pesotum man has credit for more than three years on a five year prison term on a guilty plea for harassing his neighbor.



Friday’s sentencing for 63 year-old Glenn Jones closed a long case where the man spent time mentally unfit to stand trial. Prosecutors said between August 2017 and September 2018, Jones harassed his neighbor, including shining his car lights in the neighbor’s home.



In exchange for Jones’ guilty plea on that charge, prosecutors dropped a case alleging Jones sexually abused a five year-old boy in his care in 1988.