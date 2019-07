CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man now faces felony charges after a theft. 29-year old John Staudinger was arrested Tuesday, in the 400-block of Lincoln Avenue.

Officers responded to a call for the theft of a diabetic testing kit from its owner. Police were able to quickly identify the suspect using video surveillance.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. A previous arrest and conviction for theft in Oregon elevated this case to a felony.