Primary election numbers break records

ILLINOIS — Tuesday’s election was one for the history books. Clerks say they exceeded numbers from 2008 which is why they ran out of ballots. Officials say what they really need is more manpower.

The Sangamon County Election Office doubled the number of ballots this election, but they still had to print more.

“We dealt with 1,200 new registrants that we had to get registered in a ballot.”

Tuesday was unlike most primary election nights in Central Illinois.

“We knew it early on that turnout here was an historic, unprecedented moment.”

Statewide, Democrats doubled their turnout since 2012 and matched their highest in 2008, while Macon County saw 900 more voters, also since 2008.

“The statewide numbers have come back with an increase of 48% comparable to the 2012 election and 53% over the 2008.”

But, it wasn’t that long before election officials were running low on ballots.

“We reacted quickly, roughly about ten o’clock in the morning to start printing more ballots and get them out in the field.”

Polls stayed open until 8:30 pm, but some people still had to wait hours more to vote.

“I came back around 8. That’s when I found out they ran out of ballots again. Apparently, someone already came and went with ballots and they were waiting for more.”

Matt Wells says after one precinct printed out the wrong ballot, he finally cast his vote about 10:30 pm. He says he hopes they do better in November.

“I think someone dropped the ball somewhere and I hope they learn from their mistakes.”

Clerks say several new laws added to the increase of voters including 17-year olds and same day registration.