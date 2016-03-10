Primary election day right around corner

ILLINOIS — Tuesday marks the first primary election allowing people to register on Election Day. The big change is something election officials hope will bring more voters to the polls.

It’s a big day for Shaun Kerr. It’s his first time registering to vote.

“I used to think that my vote didn’t matter until now. I guess, as you get older, you get more into it.”

It is the second time Sangamon County voters are able to walk right in and register on-site up until Election Day.

In September, Sangamon County held a special election for the 18th Congressional District seat to replace former Congressman Aaron Schock.

“We got a test in Sangamon County. It went well. Not many people utilized the service, but those that didn’t use it, and we had a good response time between five and ten minutes.”

As for the rest of the state, it’s the first time voters can do this. Kerr says it’s an easy process more need to know about.

“All you got to do is get a ride here, drive here. It takes 10 – 15 minutes. That’s how long it takes for you to show your voice.”

Same day registration had a trial period in 2014 for the General Election. The law has since changed and now it’s permanent. Some remember when it wasn’t such an easy process.

“In the military, when I voted, it was a hassle. I had to get an officer to sign off on me and my votes and all this other kind of stuff.”

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says, on Election Day, prepare for a longer wait, but he says registering before Tuesday won’t take longer than ten minutes.

“If you come to our office, we’ll have your ballot here. We can register you and in the proper jurisdiction ballot right on site and vote so it would eliminate lead time to travel to a different location.”

Kerr says he’s excited to be one of millions whose vote counts.

“I’m actually kind of proud of myself. I never really got to vote for anyone before, but I just want to know your vote does count.”

Last year, about 350 people in Sangamon County registered on Election Day.