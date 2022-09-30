CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair.

Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said.

The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m.

The parade starts in Campustown and winds down at the Fair in Urbana.

If you are interested in participating, contact Community Relations Specialist April Faulkner at april.faulkner@champaignil.gov.