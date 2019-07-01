PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People gathered at Pells Park to celebrate a day of pride.

Families, allies, and members of the LGBTQ community took part in a pride march.

They said they’re happy an event like this is now something you can see in a small town.

In the past, many would have to travel to bigger cities, like Chicago, to celebrate pride.

People we spoke with said above all, they were there to honor love.

“I have a family that is very close to myself and my children, and they helped raise my children. They’re two women. They have their own kids, and I want to support them. I want them to know that we love them,” said attendee Meredith Mahon.