Pride Fest wraps up with biblical defense and interfaith panels

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– United Pride of Champaign County’s Pride Fest wrapped up its virtual celebration with a panel on religion and the LGBT community.

The objective was to reject negative religious interpretations, and remind LGBT members that their identity is also compatible with Christian values.

“Using the Bible as a weapon, isn’t what that was created for, and that’s just that,” U.P. Project Coordinator Darya Shahgheibi said. “For people who are on the other end of that, I just feel sorry, and would like them to know UP Center is here for them.”

The Biblical Self Defense workshop examined how biblical translations have been used to justify negative treatment, followed up by an interfaith panel that brought together l-g-b-t members of all faiths together to tackle religious, racial, and sexual intolerance.