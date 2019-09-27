CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown will be crowded this weekend, as the 10th annual Pride Fest kicks off. It runs from Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29.

This year’s theme is Queer History, Our History. Festivities start Friday at 7 p.m. with an art show at Quality, and continues at 9 p.m. with a show at Seven Saints. A drag show will start at 10:30 p.m., and the Caravan of Glam starts at 11:15 p.m.

The parade will be on Saturday at 3 p.m. in downtown.

For more information on Pride Fest and for a list of events, click here.