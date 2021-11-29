Prevent porch pirates this holiday season

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – This could be the biggest Cyber Monday to date. Experts predict more than 11 billion dollars in online sales. That means more packages piled on porches.

“I’ve had probably about 12 packages ripped off from in front of where I live,” Albert Tarragano, who lives in Rantoul, said.

And he said he’s been hit again. As more people buy their gifts online, you never know if you’ll be next.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Huerman said many times, theft is a crime of opportunity. You have a package delivered, and it’s just sitting on your porch, or it’s easy to see. That’s when people run into problems.

“If somebody sees something they might want, they’re tempted to take it. If somebody can’t see something, they’re probably not going to take the time to look for something they don’t know exists,” he said.

Tarragano said he ordered a drone online, and it was delivered to his home, but before he could get to it, a porch pirate stole it. And it’s not the first time one of his packages was taken.

“I don’t think any of these people realize that they’re stealing other people’s Christmases, birthday presents, anniversary gifts, things like that. They’re just stealing to steal,” he said.

Luckily, Tarragano was able to order another drone, but Sheriff Heuerman said things like this happen all too often, and there are easy ways to prevent it.

He said to ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your house and get your packages for you if you’re away. Get packages delivered to work. Get shipment and delivery notifications so you know when your package will arrive.

He said you could also invest in a porch lockbox or work with delivery companies to leave your packages in a locked or secure area, or ask to hold your packages locally where they can get picked up.

He also said new technology, like ring doorbells, could deter would-be thieves if they see it, or it could help with the investigation.

Sheriff Heuerman said he also sent a letter to local delivery companies.

He asked them to help reduce theft by better hiding the packages they deliver, making sure they can’t be seen if someone passes the home. He also encourages you to call the police if you see someone acting suspicious. Especially, if they are going porch to porch without obvious reason.