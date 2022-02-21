SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In honor of President’s Day, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education announced the four winners of their annual statewide student art contest on Monday.

The artists chosen range from Kindergarten through 12th grade, and all of their winning art will be shown at the library. The contest theme was “Survival Through Self-Expression.”

13-year-old Elizabeth Ramirez was awarded “best in show” for her black and white drawing of a woman with colorful flowers.







Ramirez’s design will be featured on a poster sent to all schools during Illinois Arts Education week from March 14-18th.