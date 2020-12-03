Presidential dog raises awareness on shelter animals

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Dogs are making a comeback in the White House and for the first time ever, one will be a shelter dog. President-elect Joe Biden is trying to shine a light on rescue animals everywhere.

The Champaign County Humane Society says this is a great way to raise awareness on pet adoption. They are currently housing over 150 pets and offer fostering services as well.

Humane Educator April Faulkner says although they haven’t seen a major increase in shelter animals during the pandemic, she hopes this urges others to adopt.

“Sometimes, people tend to have it in their minds that shelter animals are second-tier pets,” says Faulkner. “That is not the case surely and I think that it does look very good for all of our other existing shelter animals to see one of their own in the White House.”

The humane society is open by appointments only. Here is more information on adopting and fostering.