President Trump signs first phase of trade deal with China

NATIONAL (WCIA) — President Trump signed the first phase of a trade deal with China Thursday following a year at the negotiating table.

The first phase commits both countries to importing products from the other, and both the Illinois Pork Producers Association and the Illinois Manufacturing Association are celebrating the move.

Certainty in the Chinese market for producers and manufacturers across the state will create more opportunities for revenue.

The Pork Producers Association in Illinois views this as a step in the right direction, but a 68 percent tariff on pork imported to China from the U.S. will still make trade difficult compared to other competing nations.

The U.S. Senate also passed the USMCA on Thursday. The new North American trade deal now heads to the president’s desk.