President Joe Biden visits Illinois

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The U.S. President has arrived in Illinois.

President Joe Biden landed at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in Air Force One at O’Hare Airport. He was greeted by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The president plans to deliver a speech at a McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

Marine helicopters roared in low and loud to prepare the tarmac for the landing of Air Force One.

President Biden stepped off and greeted the dignitaries for a brief moment before leaving in the presidential motorcade.

Biden plans to highlight the beginnings of an economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic as he lays out his plan to build back better in Crystal Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Illinois has issued a statement welcoming the president to the state.

“I’m thrilled President Joe Biden is visiting Illinois to highlight the need for his American Families Plan, a plan that invests in our kids, families, and economic future,” says Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-Matteson).

“Many Illinoisans have struggled to cover basic needs and expenses, especially during the pandemic. The American Families Plan is a once-in-a-generation investment in the foundations of middle-class prosperity: education, health care, and child care, and is supported by a majority of Americans.”

Governor JB Pritzker will be joining the president in Crystal Lake. They plan to sit down for a private meeting.

Biden wants to talk infrastructure. But will he address the staggering surge in violence this week?

Two federal agents and a Chicago Police officer were shot Wednesday morning.