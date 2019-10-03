President: EIU enrollment, budget see gains

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite budgetary constraints, officials at Eastern Illinois University say they’re heartened by a growing number of enrollees.

EIU president David Glassman said in a state of the university address Thursday that full-time freshman enrollment increased 12.5 percent for the 2019-2020 school year.

Graduate student enrollment also increased over last year’s total by 4.2 percent — totaling 1,554 students, which Glassman said was the highest number EIU “has seen since fall 2010.”

Glassman said that number could have been higher, but federal immigration “policies and practices” caused internal students difficulty in enrolling. Regardless, internal enrollment at EIU is up to 332 students, an increase of 3 percent compared to last year.

“Clearly we have created momentum in our enrollment growth,” Glassman said in his address. “And while it is fantastic to celebrate our enrollment successes…we cannot rely on our existing momentum to run on its own. Sustained growth will be increasingly more difficult to maintain as competition increases and as other schools mirror our productive recruitment strategies.”

EIU’s budget, even with enrollment gains, is still in recovery from the 2015-2017 state budget impasse, Glassman said.

Of the $41.4 million allocated for EIU’s operating appropriation, Glassman said officials “recognize our operational funding level is still lower than our pre-impasse appropriation in FY15.”

“The most notable budgetary news that I can give you today for FY20 — such that I have waited five years to be in a position to announce — is that in reference to our income fund, EIU will not be required to reduce spending from the previous fiscal year in order for revenues to match last year’s spending rate. …In simpler terms, EIU has achieved a truly balanced financial position in our income and associated operational expenses.”

But, Glassman said, EIU can’t spend any extra money over last year’s level either.

“…we will see familiar limitations on spending and travel, and the procurement of only essential equipment and supplies necessary for the current year,” he said.

“Only by continuing to grow our enrollments can we achieve the necessary positive revenue gains to reinvest in our university’s infrastructure, (and) resources,” Glassman said.



