DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department Environmental Health Division will be hosting two presentations.

The presentation will cover information about the FDA Food Code, 2019 Inspection Reports, and observations inspectors have gathered during their visits.

Inspection reports can also be found online here.

October 21 at 2 p.m. and October 22 10 a.m.

WIC Conference room at the Macon County Health Department

1221 E Condit Street