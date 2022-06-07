PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A shortage of prescription drugs and staffing issues at some big-name pharmacies are helping drive business at a small drug store in Paxton.

Carle Hospital said some of the prescriptions it uses are in limited supply and several patients are having to wait several days to get their medicine. Elsewhere, several Walgreens pharmacies in Champaign and Urbana are experiencing staffing issues and are having to cut hours.

That’s good news for Hudson Drug Shop in Paxton. Owner Andy Hudson said said the problems that bigger chains are facing have helped bring him business.

“We’ve had several new patients transfer to us from the chains like Walgreens and we’ve been able to take care of them without any problem or anything,” Hudson said.

Hudson credited his store’s success with the robust staff working around the clock.