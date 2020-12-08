Prescribed burning in village

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — If you were near or in Homer this afternoon, you may have noticed flames and smoke near the lake.

The Champaign County Forest Preserve had a prescribed burn. It helps get nutrients back in the soil.

The burn is a controlled fire and low maintenance. The Director of Natural Resources says they take wildlife into consideration before each burn.

“Of this entire grassland area, we are only in one corner here,” says Peter Goodspeed. “So, it allows the wildlife to see the fire coming, escape, and go on to other refuge that’s adjacent to this site.”

He says it is good for prairie ecosystems. They normally burn in the spring and the late fall.