Prescribed burn expected to take place at Rock Springs Conservation Area

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Conservation District is expected to have a prescribed burn at Rock Springs Conservation Area.

In a news release, officials said the burn is expected to take place Thursday on the prairie west of the pine forest. They stated the goal of this burn is to control an invasive plant species, Sericea lespedeza.

“This fast-spreading plant can quickly cover an area, and replace native plants that wildlife depend on, ” said officials. “The fire will kill the plant before it flowers and seeds.”

The conservation district said since the burn is taking place during the growing season, there will be a lot of smoke produced during the process. However, with this being a small burn, it should not last long, according to officials.