Preschoolers feed the birds

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Families are invited to Rock Springs Nature Center for Preschool Peepers: Feed the Birds.

They will learn about birds that stay in Central Illinois for the winter.

Then, take a short hike and make a peanut butter or Crisco pinecone bird feeder to hang outside. All supplies will be provided.

Preschool Peepers programs is perfect for ages 3-5, but all ages are welcome. This program is free, but you must pre-register online by noon on December 27.

Rock Springs Nature Center

3939 Nearing Lane

(To get to Rock Springs from Decatur go south on Route 48 and turn right onto Rock Springs Road)