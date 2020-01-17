Preparing for wintry system

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Public Works Department is preparing for a mix of snow and rain.

Roughly 20 crew members will be out at a time covering seven routes throughout the city. Public Information Officer Kris Koester said the combination of snow, rain, cold and warm temperatures could make it a difficult system to tackle.

“If there is plowable snow, we’ll plow that,” Koester says. “We’ll try to keep as much of the ice off of the roads as we possibly can. And then the other thing on the flip side that we have to worry about is overloading the storm sewer system with water either from melting snow or the rain system that comes.”

Crews have been filling the salt dome with thousands of tons of salt ahead of the storm.